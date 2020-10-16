DETR to start sending Lost Wages Program payments

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) confirmed roll-out of the Lost wages Program (LWA). The Lost Wages Program is funded by FEMA and will provide grants and additional temporary benefits to certain people already receiving unemployment benefits.

DETR did a small test run of the payments earlier in the week. Their test was successful and initial payments in the PUA system began last night. DETR alerted that while PUA payments are being deposited, claimants are not yet able to see those payments when they log into their claim in the PUA system.

For weeks following the first three, DETR was awarded a lump sum grant amount which is likely to cover only one or two additional weeks of benefits for qualified claimants. These payments will be sent one week at a time beginning the last week of October. DETR will be providing updates on the exact time and amount of funding which will be released beyond the three weeks.

Eligible claimants do not need to apply for this funding; it will be placed in your account or usual payment mechanism.

Claimants still in the backlog will be eligible to receive the funding if their claim is approved.

Claimants who received benefits in the LWA weeks and have since returned to work do not need to reactivate their claims.

“The Department has been working as quickly as possible to make this program available to Nevadans. Although LWA funding is limited to a set amount, our objective is to ensure payments are made to eligible claimants for as many weeks as the funding will allow,” said DETR Acting Director Elisa Cafferata.