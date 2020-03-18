Culinary Union, state leaders issue statements on Gov. Sisolak’s closure order

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Culinary Union and Nevada state leaders issued statements on Gov. Steve Sisolak’s statewide, 30-day closure order of non-essential businesses.

Geoconda Argüello-Kline of Culinary Workers Union Local 226 wrote:

“The Culinary Union supports the decision made by Governor Sisolak to protect working families in Nevada. Health and safety are priorities as we face this global crisis.

Governor Sisolak’s order today is necessary in protecting Nevadans, workers, and customers in the fight to contain the spread of Covid-19.

We appreciate what has been implemented so far by MGM Resorts International, Wynn/Encore, and Cosmopolitan properties. The Culinary Union demands every Nevada employer pay all of their employees (including part-time workers) and extend healthcare benefits.”

Congressman Steven Horsford expressed his support for the move and Nevada’s workers, saying:

“I’m grateful for the leadership of Governor Sisolak and every Nevadan cooperating to stop the spread of coronavirus in its tracks by complying with the mandatory closures. I also recognize the stress this will cause to the tens of thousands who will be affected during this time. To that end, I have worked to secure millions in additional unemployment insurance benefits for Nevadans and to assist small businesses get the access to capital they need as they face these necessary closures as well.

I want to stress to my constituents that my office is here to assist them as they navigate these next few days and weeks and as they may need to apply for earned benefits. For many of my constituents, they may be applying for benefits such as unemployment insurance and SNAP for the first time, and we are here to help. While these closures are difficult, we are all working together to flatten the curve and halt the spread of this virus as soon as possible.”

Congresswoman Dina Titus also expressed what she called a “necessary” decision while acknowledging the hardships it will cause:

“The people who work so hard to make our city what it is are hurting right now. I will do everything in my power to help them.

Governor Sisolak’s decision was difficult, but necessary.

Las Vegas is a resilient city. We’ve proven that before and soon we will prove it once again.”

The Retail Association of Nevada said:

“The Retail Association of Nevada is working with our members to follow guidelines issued by the Governor’s Office to ensure Nevadans are able to access critical services. Essential businesses that will not close include grocery stores, pharmacies and hardware stores.



Through all this, it is important to remember that the supply chain is secure; there are enough products for all Nevadans, and it is taking some time for stores to catch up from a huge increase in demand for certain products.



Many of our retailers are working diligently to strike a balance and have reduced hours to give more time for cleaning and stocking shelves. Stores such as Smith’s are also offering designated hours to allow senior citizens to shop with reduced crowds.



To help consumers, RAN has launched a COVID-19 resource webpage at www.RANNV.org and is listing critical resources as we hear of them, including updates from our retailers. We will continue to update the page throughout the outbreak.”