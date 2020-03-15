Culinary Union in negotiations with casinos about coronavirus impacts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to a statement 8 News Now received from the Culinary Union, the union is now “in the process of negotiating the effects of the coronavirus with Las Vegas casino resorts.”
You can read the full statement below:
The Culinary Union is in the process of negotiating the effects of the coronavirus with Las Vegas casino resorts. There are new proposals on the table regarding additional protections for workers in response to the on-going coronavirus pandemic.
Culinary Union contracts protects 60,000 workers in Las Vegas with fair wages, job security, and the best health benefits. Contracts already have seniority language which detail that layoffs must be done in a fair and impartial manner and ensures that when business improves, workers will return to work by seniority.
The Culinary Union is evaluating the coronavirus situation daily. It is our top priority and we will keep workers updated.Culinary Union Statement