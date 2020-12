LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues nationwide and here in Nevada. Today, 8 News Now asked how distribution is going at our local nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

Health leaders say everything is on track, and pharmacists are administering those doses.

We are currently in Phase 1 of the state’s rollout, where the most vulnerable are getting vaccinated first. We expect an update on who’s next soon.