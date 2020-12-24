COVID-19 task force concerned about hospitals as holidays continue

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While the vaccine is positive news and a big step in the right direction, we still have to be safe over the next few months. During a Nevada COVID-19 task force press briefing, they discussed concerns about hospitals being overwhelmed.

Caleb Cage, the state’s COVID response director, expects to see what Dr. Fauci has been talking about: “a surge upon a surge.” With Christmas and New Years, cases will increase, as well as hospitalizations.

Health Bureau Chief Candice McDaniel provided an update on vaccinations and distributions. As of Tuesday, 15,207 doses have been administered. The state has received 31,200 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. On Tuesday, 940 doses of the Moderna vaccine were administered.

Julia Peek, deputy administrator, expects the holidays to keep challenging our system.

“Some of the things that we take into account with COVID is just pure timing at this point,” Peek explained. “What we see based on Thanksgiving spread would be cases.”

Peek is hopeful Nevadans will take recommendations seriously and limit gatherings as much as possible. When groups gather, specifically those that don’t live in the same household, there is opportunity for spread.

They want to remind everyone that the virus is still very present.

Dr. Mark Pandori, Nevada’s chief of testing, provided lab updates.

“First update is that the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory has acquired and activated new equipment acquired to the CARES Act funding, which is relevant to the pandemic response,” he shared. “Chief of that equipment is our diagnostic devices, which perform PCR and the extraction of new equipment up and running.”

Among that equipment is additional equipment to facilitate genetic surveillance of the virus. With new equipment, they hope to get more realtime ability, comprehensive and rapid views.

It will take about two weeks to see the effect of Christmas and New Year’s gatherings. Health leaders ask the community to avoid holiday gatherings this year and continue to wear your mask.