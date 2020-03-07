Coronavirus won’t stop National Cherry Blossom Festival from blooming

(CNN) — Washington D.C. is not letting concerns about coronavirus wash out their annual cherry blossom festival. The festivities are set to proceed as planned!

The National Cherry Blossom Festival is just a few weeks away, and today, the National Park Service announced the date everyone wants to know: peak bloom.

The much-anticipated timeframe is slated to blossom from March 27-30.

“Peak means 70% of the blooming,” said Mike Litterst of the NPS. “However, they could be starting before and last longer depending on the weather.” He said depending on weather conditions, there can be blossoms for up to two weeks or more.

With almost a half million people expected to travel to D.C. for the annual festival, concerns of coronavirus are front and center today.

“D.C. at this stage has no confirmed cases,” noted Mayor Muriel Bowser. “We are open for business, and we expect to welcome thousands of people to our city over the next few weeks.”

The NPS said you can start to expect seeing some blooms as early as next week.