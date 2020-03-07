Coronavirus leading to shortages of medical supplies for first responders

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — First responders are working to keep everyone in the community safe against the coronavirus, but when it comes to supplies, they’re not immune to a shortage, either. Paramedics say the coronavirus isn’t increasing their emergency call volume, but it is affecting their stock of medical supplies.

Community Ambulance employs 300 providers and sends out 20 units every day. The company that supplies their masks and gloves is seeing its inventory dwindle down as the public stockpiles supplies. Right now, they have enough in stock, but if this trend continues it could force them to use unfitted masks.

“We’re coming into contact with people every day from all walks of life,” said Glen Simpson, director of special operations with Community Ambulance. “Contact precautions are our number one priority, our safety of our personnel and ourselves is our priority.”

Community Ambulance is also getting hit from a business standpoint as more events cancel. Looking towards the future, glen wants to assure vendors they’re in good hands.

“We’ve been in the planning phase of the NFL draft, as well as working with our partners over at Insomniac with EDC coming, so the conversation is there,” Simpson said. “We’re paying attention to it and listening to what the CDC has to say.”

While the coronavirus continues to spread, Simpson says people should take the necessary precautions but not panic.

“Ensure that you’re taking care of yourself and everyone around you but keep coming to town,” Simpson said. “This is an exciting city to be in, this is a great time of year to be here our weather is perfect. So, we want to encourage everyone to come to town and enjoy your stay in Las Vegas.”