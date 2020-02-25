Coronavirus impacts number of tourists from Asia visiting Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The coronavirus and travel restrictions are impacting people abroad planning trips to Las Vegas. Various travel agencies in the Valley told us they’re seeing a steady decline of tourists from Asia.

8 News Now called more than 20 travel agencies and looked into the slowdown and its effects.

A few did not want to comment about the situation, but those who did told us there’s a dramatic drop since the start of the year.

It remains to be seen how the coronavirus and travel restrictions are impacting us now.

The most recent data from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Bureau website revealed roughly 5.8 million international visitors came here in 2018. More than 803,000 traveled from Asia, a majority from the northeast portion of the continent.

As the virus continues to spread, it could affect even more tourists abroad visiting our city.

“I already heard from certain colleagues that they see a big, I mean big slowdown from tourism from Asia coming into Las Vegas,” said Frank Canales, general manager of Happy Tours Vacations.

Booking travel from Las Vegas to Asia and Europe is down, as well.

Some agents said people are rethinking their spring and summer trips as the virus continues to spread.

We reached out to the resort corporations about tourism from Asia to their Las Vegas properties. MGM Resorts International told us they don’t have anything to share, while Sands, Caesars and Wynn did not get back to us.