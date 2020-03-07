Coronavirus hurting local businesses that get products from China

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The coronavrius is hurting businesses across Las Vegas. Earlier this week, we told you about a catering companies losing sales because of cancelled conventions.

Local businesses across the valley rely on getting their products from China. With shipping out of China at a near standstill because of the coronavirus, they’re already being negatively affected.

Steve Harrington runs “Retro Manufacturing” — a local company that re-creates old radios for vintage cars. They add modern technology and sell their product all over the world, but the coronavirus outbreak is impacting their inventory.

“Shipments have been delayed I would guess between five and six months,” Harrington said. “We’re starting to run into some part shortages.”

That’s because they get virtually all their parts from china. Harrington says Chinese factory workers are being constantly quarantined, which means less people to send items out.

“All the aisles normally this time of the year are completely full, stacked 15 feet high,” Harrington said.

The warehouse is more empty than it usually is. The goods he can get from Asia are already 25% higher because of tariffs, but now they’re even more expensive.

“We’re paying about five to eight percent more,” Harrington said.

The Las Vegas Asian Chamber of Commerce says locally owned Asian businesses are seeing a 40% drop in business. Like Harrington, they’re lacking supplies.

“There’s a slow-down in getting the materials and getting the actual products from China,” said Sonny Vinuva — President of the Las Vegas Asian Chamber of Commerce. “Once they stopped the flights coming from Asia, it really hit hard.”

Harrington believes the tariffs should be stopped until the coronavirus is contained.

“It’s off our bottom line, it’s a very difficult situation,” Harrington said.

Harrington says he’s looking at manufacturing out of other countries for the time being, but that’ll be more expensive. Local businesses overall say what will really help is just an end to the coronavirus.