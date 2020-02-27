Coronavirus concerns hit home as outbreak hits South Korea

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As Coronavirus cases continue to skyrocket across China and South Korea, passengers and employees at McCarran International Airport told 8 News Now they’re concerned.

A Korean Air flight left Las Vegas for Seoul, South Korea Wednesday night. This is one of several that departs the valley every week.

The State Department has asked people in the United States to avoid travel to South Korea, as authorities said a Korean Air flight attendant tested positive for coronavirus.

That person had been on flights between Seoul, South Korea and Los Angeles, California.

The concern has also spread to Hawaii, where Hawaiian Airlines announced the suspension of all flights to South Korea for two months.

At least 1,500 cases were reported across the country as of Wednesday, in what’s become the largest outbreak outside of China.

8 News Now spoke with one man who works with airport passengers and customers here in the valley. He said the concern has affected those here at home as well.

“People have been a little bit more distant with each other,” Daryn Lanvhear said of his experience at the airport. “A lot of coworkers have quit actually. I can’t tell you how many exactly, but a lot of people have quit, and we’ve been kind of swamped.”

There isn’t any indication that McCarran International Airport has suspended or cancelled any flights to South Korea.