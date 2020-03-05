Coronavirus concerns cause local catering business to lose work

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While many people across the Valley put all their efforts into staying healthy, one local business shared its economic setbacks related to coronavirus fears across Las Vegas Wednesday.

Haydee Fernandez-Stoppa told 8 News Now recent event and convention cancellations have already affected the company she and her husband own, Vanilla and Pepper Catering.

“You’re just crossing your fingers,” Fernandez-Stoppa explained, “and hoping everything is going to get better.”

The business serves clients at conventions and events around the Valley, but they’ve lost a lot of work with recent cancellations due to coronavirus scares.

“We had a few events canceled due to conventions being canceled on the strip,” Fernandez-Stoppa explained. “It’s just going day by day and hoping the cancellations stop.”

While she understands people want to be careful, Fernandez-Stoppa hopes this won’t affect her economic livelihood long term.

“We depend a lot on conventions and the cancellations,” Haydee told 8 News Now. “Now we are just trying to emphasize people supporting us.”

In the meantime, Vanilla and Pepper Catering is looking for extra support from its local customers to ultimately ride out this setback.

“Everyone is just kinda’ bracing and hunkering down and just being ready again to see what happens,” she said. “Because it’s out of our control.”

“You can’t stop life,” Fernandez-Stoppa concluded. “You have to keep going.”

One of the most recent jobs Vanilla and Pepper Catering lost was part of the Adobe Convention that was canceled on Monday. They have another large event planned next week but haven’t heard whether that will be impacted.