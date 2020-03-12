Coronavirus cancellations force layoffs, people reaching out for help across Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Coronavirus precautions continue to cause fallout across Las Vegas, as event and convention cancellations mean less work for people in the hospitality industry.

8 News Now spoke with one person who was one of many laid off from a local trade show company this week. Fallon Mcann, her fiancé and her roommate all lost their jobs at the same time.

“It’s not a good feeling, I’ll tell you that,” Mcann said. “The minute you hear that you are going to get laid off, you have to rethink your life at that point.”

Mcann is one of so many affected as coronavirus precautions take hold in the Valley. Arnold Stalk told 8 News Now his team at Share Village Las Vegas has seen a huge increase in help requests, as people deal with lost jobs.

“I’ve had a dramatic increase in requests for food, supplies, especially nutritional things,” Stalk explained. “People have been laid off, people have been told they are going to be laid off. So, we’re here to help with whatever is needed in that respect.”

Stalk told 8 News Now he is working around the clock to make sure anyone abruptly down on their luck gets any assistance needed.

“We’re here,” Stalk said. “We have supplies, and we’re glad to provide it.”

Both Stalk and Mcann also hope our community can come together to push through any tough times we may face.

“If we pull together, we’re going to make it through this,” Mcann concluded.

Stalk said as of Wednesday evening, Share Village Las Vegas had already received 167 calls for help. The organization holds four Pantry Days per week to provide food and supplies to those in need.

However, Share Village Las Vegas is prepared to expand or increase those days if necessary.

The pantry days are as follows:

Share/Veterans Village #2: 501 N. 21st Street, Monday & Wednesday 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

501 N. 21st Street, Monday & Wednesday 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Share/Veterans Village #1: 1150 Las Vegas Boulevard, Sunday 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Share Village Las Vegas is working with other agencies to provide an adequate amount of supplies to those in need, but the organization is always accepting donations.

