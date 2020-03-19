Congressman Ben McAdams tests positive for coronavirus

FILE – In this Dec. 16, 2019 file photo Utah Rep. Ben McAdams speaks during a news conference in Murray, Utah. McAdams tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in an announcement that comes shortly after the first known case in Congress. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer,File)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Ben McAdams tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, an announcement that comes shortly after the first known case in Congress. He says he began feeling mild, cold-like symptoms on Saturday and was tested as his symptoms worsened.

McAdams says he plans to continue working at home on self-quarantine and urged people to take the disease seriously. The announcement comes as the number of cases in Utah rose to 64.

Restaurants and bars are closed for dine-in service statewide, and schools are closed.

McAdams bested incumbent Republican Mia Love by less than 700 votes in 2018 and could face a tough race in November.