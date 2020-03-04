Conference planned for July canceled, coronavirus concerns cited

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s the latest cancellation in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. The NXT Global Summit, which is a gathering of “leaders, thinkers and influencers together with eager professionals, entrepreneurs and students from around the world” has cancelled its conference for later this year.

The summit was originally planned for July 13-15 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. At the two-day conference, attendees planned to “explore emerging trends and strategies in technology, media, brand marketing and entrepreneurship,” according to the NXT Global Summit website.

A note from our CEO @mrshawncopeland on our upcoming event.

https://t.co/Io5ITLRPH0 — NXT Global Summit (@thenxtsummit) March 4, 2020

NXT Global Summit CEO Shawn Copeland mentioned in a memo how crushed the company was to cancel the much-anticipated event. He said how many people who planned to attend were now backing out and that they would not be able to launch the event in this “climate.” He also specifically cited COVID-19 as the factor that has led to the cancellation.