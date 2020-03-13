Community shares frustration over CCSD’s COVID-19 plan of action

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many parents, students and teachers shared their frustrations at a regular board meeting Thursday after Clark County School District leaders announced plans to protect schools from the coronavirus.

Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara announced a plan of action, including the suspension or cancellation of extracurricular activities and an extended ban on travel.

However, schools will remain open for the time being, which some call not proactive enough.

“The kids were asking me what do we need to do,” Ruby S. Thomas Elementary School Zoom tutor Autumn Tampa said. “Do we need to be afraid?”

Tampa shared her frustrations over uncertainty with 8 News Now, as she spoke about her experience working at a CCSD school amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Nobody in our school has actually sat down and said this is what we’re doing” she explained. “This is the protocol.”

Jara further explained his decisions to keep students in class for now, citing extensive discussions with local health officials.

“Our team is preparing for the worst but hoping for the best,” Jara said at the board meeting. “My goal as a last resort is to cancel schools but also understanding the health of our children and our staff.”

However, many, including Tampa, want administrators to take more preventative measures and ramp up efforts to protect the teachers and students in our Valley schools.

“We can still practice without interacting with anyone else.”



A high school senior and member of the track team argues for the reinstatement of extracurricular activities at CCSD schools. @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/ps9nspYgZw — Sasha Loftis (@SashaLoftis) March 13, 2020

“We have a lot of children in a compact area,” Tampa said. “And we’re starting to run out of cleaning supplies.”

“Too little too late is the thing that I’m afraid of,” Tampa concluded.

Another point of contention regarding coronavirus cancellations and changes was the question of whether families would receive reimbursements for canceled field trips.

Jara announced CCSD would be able to fulfill the refunds, as Gov. Steve Sisolak’s state of emergency declaration will bring Nevada federal funds.