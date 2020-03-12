Cliven Bundy hearing delayed due to coronavirus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A hearing to continue the appeals process against a case involving Cliven Bundy is being rescheduled because of the coronavirus. The hearing was slated for March 23 in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

The court issued a statement regarding several cancellations in the Circuit:

“In light of the concerns about community spread of the COVID-19 virus throughout the Circuit, the Court has cancelled its en banc hearings and al non-case related meetings scheduled for the week of March 9. At the discretion of the three-judge panels, there may be additional cancellations for next week, as well.”

A new date has not been set.

This stems from a judge’s decision in 2018 to toss out felony conspiracy and weapons charges against the Bunkerville rancher. The decision came after prosecutors failed to turn over evidence that may have helped the defense.

The story began with a 2014 standoff when the Bureau of Land Management tried sizing Bundy’s cattle, which were illegally grazing on public land.