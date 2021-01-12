Class-action lawsuit filed over Nevada’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A class-action lawsuit was filed Monday over Nevada’s vaccine rollout. Daniel Itzhaki and Natalie Hetly, both over 70-years-old, are named in the complaint.

The complaint says they are in a vulnerable and protected class and have not been vaccinated.

The lawsuit calls our state’s immunization plan an “arbitrary” process. They also point to the low vaccination rate in Nevada, comparing it to the number of doses in the state.

It is important to note the lawsuit was filed before Gov. Steve Sisolak unveiled the new lane system of vaccinating. For more information on the revised vaccination playbook, click here.