Clark County Marriage License Bureau limits hours

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Marriage License Bureau announced it will remain open, but with limited hours. This change, among others, is part of a precautionary effort against the coronavirus.

Couples can visit the office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Las Vegas office is located at the Regional Justice Center downtown. Other licensing locations, including those in Laughlin and Henderson, are closed until further notice.

If a line forms, it will be kept outside, according to a county news release. Couples will only be allowed inside the office when they’re being served.