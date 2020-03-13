Clark County cancels large events at parks, recreation facilities over coronavirus concerns

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County is canceling large events at parks and recreation facilities “until further notice” over coronavirus concerns. Events with 250 attendees or more are affected.

Some of these events include:

Tacos and Tamales: Saturday, March 28, Desert Breeze Park

Saturday, March 28, Desert Breeze Park Jazz in the Park: Saturdays, May 9, 16, 23, 30 and June 6, Clark County Government Center Amphitheater

The county says smaller activities, classes and swim lessons, as well as County community centers, aquatics facilities and parks will remain open and on their regular schedules.

“While health officials advise that the risk of contracting coronavirus remains low in Southern Nevada, Clark County is taking this proactive step out of an abundance of caution to protect the health and safety of our community,” a county spokeswoman noted in a press release.

The county has also ramped up cleaning procedures, adding more cleaning and sanitizing efforts in all facilities. Hand sanitizer stations have also been added in certain areas.

Large groups with reservation inquiries should contact Clark County Parks & Recreation at 702-455-8200.