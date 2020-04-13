Christians across Ohio Valley proclaiming the good news from their homes

Christians throughout the world are singing and shouting from their homes 'He is risen'!

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF) — The Ohio Valley got dressed up in their Sunday best to attend Easter online this year.

And though not how any of us planned to spend this Holy Weekend, Wheeling-Charleston Diocese Bishop Mark Brennan has a message for the Church during this uncertain time.



Bishop Brennan says while we’re forced to stay away from each other physically, it is a time for

the smallest unit in the church, the domestic family, to rise up.

Though there are beautiful Cathedrals throughout the Ohio Valley, their pews sat vacant today.

The Bishop calls us to remember that these places of prayer are not the true definition of the church. The church, instead, means to be gathered together by the Lord.

“He has risen!”: Photo taken by Stephanie Grindley

So this Sunday, these holy spaces now found in your own home, were spent together reading passages of scripture, proclaiming ‘death is overcome.’ Bishop Brennan did not ignore this pandemic, but addressed it while also pointing to the cross.

Christ is risen from the dead! So, if death can be overcome, certainly the Coronavirus pandemic can be and will be. We don’t know how long that’s going to take. But we do know it will be.

Again, the greatest victory has been won already. Hold onto the Lord and have faith in Him. That really strengthens us to face the difficulties we’re in.” Bishop Mark Brennan, Wheeling-Charleston Diocese

After three days spent in a tomb, now the stone removed.

In this great victory, today, Christains everywhere rejoiced saying death has no sting.​