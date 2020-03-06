I-Team: Child of local coronavirus patient not showing symptoms, health officials monitoring

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District told 8 News Now our state’s first presumptive coronavirus patient has a child who is not showing symptoms but is being kept home from school just in case. Sources said the child attends a charter school.

The I-Team reached out to the Charter School Authority, and so far, they are not releasing which school the child attends, whether it is being sanitized and whether students, parents and staff are being notified.

However, the authority’s executive director did send us a statement, which reads in part:

Currently, there are no confirmed cases among SPCSA-sponsored charter schools. We understand that any individual who may have had contact with the identified presumptive case is subject to monitoring by health authorities. Executive Director Rebecca Feiden

As we’ve mentioned in previous reports, the patient is a man in his 50s who recently traveled to Washington State and Texas.

We’ve reached out to airlines, and a couple referred us to the CDC. The I-Team is waiting for a response from the agency.

We’ve also learned it is protocol for the CDC to reach out to the airlines the patient may have traveled on for a list of passengers and employees so they can be contacted.

The Health District also told us they are working to find out where the patient with the presumptive positive test may have visited throughout the Valley to pinpoint possible exposure. Just for comparison, for a measles case last summer, the Health District released a detailed list of locations that patient visited.

As of 5 p.m., a spokeswoman told the I-Team no new information was available.