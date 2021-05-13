CDC: Fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks indoors or outdoors in many instances

A visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared masks or face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state as local officials across the state say their hospitals are becoming increasingly stretched and are in danger of becoming overrun as cases of the coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer need to wear masked or physically distance indoors or outdoors, in most cases.

There are some places that face masks will still be required including in crowded indoor settings such as planes, buses, homeless shelters, prisons and hospitals.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the CDC, says the long-awaited change is thanks to millions of people getting vaccinated — and based on the latest science about how well those shots are working.