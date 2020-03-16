CDC now recommends canceling or postponing events with 50+ people

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released stricter guidelines for large events and gatherings. Now, they are recommending for the next eight weeks, organizers cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.

They suggest events of any size should only be continued if they can be carried out within CDC guidelines for protecting vulnerable populations, hand hygiene and social distancing.

This recommendation does not apply to the day-to-day operation of organizations like schools, institutes of higher learning or businesses.