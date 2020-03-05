CDC expands testing guidelines for coronavirus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The CDC is broadening the guidelines when it comes to who can be tested for the coronavirus. It is now up to a doctor to determine if a person should be tested.

Hospitals around the Las Vegas Valley are stepping up their screening efforts. Sunrise Hospital is screening every person walking through the doors.

“The level of screening that we are doing is a little higher,” said dr. Jeffrey Murawsky, Sunrise Hospital Chief Medical Director. “It is just like we did when the N-1 flu came out a few years ago.”

This comes as the CDC steps up efforts to confirm who has the coronavirus. On Wednesday, the CDC expanded their criteria on who can be tested.

Southern Nevada Health District Disease Surveillance Supervisor Kimberly Hertin says as more cases pop up, the CDC wants to confirm them as soon as possible.

“In weeks prior and months prior, it has been really specific to travel locations and very specific symptoms,” Hertin said. “We will rule out those typical infections that we see, and from there we will coordinate a sample collection and possible testing if they do kind of meet the need for that test.”

Sunrise Hospital is ready to test if needed.

“If you meet the criteria, we will contact the Southern Nevada Health District, who has the test available,” Murawsky said. “We will work with them for the tests and results.

From the testing to the screening, those visiting the hospital say the extra efforts are appreciated.

“It’s a relief that someone is doing something about the situation we face,” said hospital visitor Arlene Aronson.

Officials from the state health lab at UNR, told 8 News Now that they have tested six people for the virus. Officials in Las Vegas say the local lab has conducted tests since getting the testing kits last Thursday, but they did not reveal how many.