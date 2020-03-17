CCSD helps families during district-wide school closures

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Right now, all K-12 schools are closed across Nevada. The Clark County School District is working to support families during this trying time.

Starting today, CCSD will provide breakfast and lunch to students amid sweeping school closures due to the coronavirus. There will be food distribution pods set up at 15 schools across the Valley from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

With a child present, parents can pick up food and some academic resources. The locations are as follows:

Centennial High School

Mojave High School

Shadow Ridge High School

Cimarron-Memorial High School

Spring Valley High School

Veterans Tribute Career and Technical Academy

Clark High School

Cheyenne High School

Sierra Vista High School

Silverado High School

Basic Academy

Chaparral High School

Las Vegas High School

Desert Pines High School

Canyon Springs High School

These closures are leaving some parents scrambling to find childcare and ways to keep their kids occupied for more than four weeks.

8 News Now spoke with parent Edward Arellano, whose children are in 6th and 2nd grade.

“We’re drawing and the basic math, reading, writing, just to keep the mind engaged, and so they don’t forget what they learned in school,” he said.

The Southern Nevada Health District said if parents are taking kids to playdates, they should be in small groups, and kids should be home if they’re sick. SNHD also added that children can and should play outside right now while still following all the recommended precautions for social distancing.

Seven additional food distribution locations have been added in areas outside of the Las Vegas Valley.

Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara said the Nevada Department of Education is working to offer students some level of instruction while at home. He noted those plans will be communicated in the coming days.

Dr. Jara also sent out the following message to parents today:

“This is Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara —



I realize the decision to close all schools has placed a hardship on many families throughout the Clark County community. My team is working to ease the burden created by this unprecedented situation around the world.



I want to take a moment to let you know about a few of the steps my team has taken to offer a sense of stability to our students.



I realize many of our families are in need of additional food during this time away from school. Food Services quickly mobilized 15 food distribution pods and within the first day have added an additional 7 distribution locations. A full list of sites is available on CCSD.net.



We have instituted new cleaning procedures for our custodial staff during the extended school closures. This includes additional inspection processes to ensure students and staff return to clean facilities when health experts determine it is appropriate.



We are working closely with the Nevada Department of Education on ways to offer students some level of instruction at home.



We will be communicating plans for that instruction in the coming days as we solidify plans.



While I know education is important to you as a parent, I encourage you to focus on the safety and health of your families and leave the stress of the school closures on my plate at this time.



I will continue to provide regular updates to you as we set realistic goals for ours students, staff and families.



We will continue updating information on CCSD.net as we have through this entire process.



Thank you, I know as a community we will get through this unprecedented situation.”