LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — CCSD is stepping up safety measures due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. Following the announcement of the first case of COVID-19 in the state of Nevada, CCSD has canceled all out-of-state travel and international student travel effective immediately.

In a statement, the school district said the move was made out of “an abundance of caution.” District leadership will work with individual schools to determine options for rescheduling.