CBS News: Two employees test positive for coronavirus

NEW YORK (KLAS) — Two CBS News employees have tested positive for coronavirus, says outlet President Suzan Zirinsky. The employees work in the New York-based offices.

“We have been planning for this possibility and want everyone to be assured that we are taking all necessary measures,” Zirinsky wrote in a letter to staff.

The CBS Broadcast Center and CBS News Building will be cleaned and disinfected.

Employees will work remotely, and the letter says CBS News broadcasts, the CBSN stream and CBSNews.com will continue to operate.

Zirinsky also noted the company identified other individuals who may have encountered the patients.

Both employees were asked to self-quarantine and work remotely for two weeks.