California, Washington and Oregon issue travel advisories in light of climbing COVID-19 cases

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Due to the rising cases of COVID-19, West Coast states issued travel advisories Friday that recommend a 14-day quarantine. The Thanksgiving holiday, traditionally a time of travel, is less than two weeks away.

According to a news release from the office of California Governor Gavin Newsom, he, along with the governors of Washington and Oregon are urging anyone entering their states or returning home from travel outside of their states to self-quarantine for two weeks to slow the spread of the virus.

The advisories also discourage any non-essential out-of-state travel. Any travel that is tourist-related or recreational is considered non-essential.

“California just surpassed a sobering threshold – one million COVID-19 cases – with no signs of the virus slowing down,” said Gov. Newsom. “Increased cases are adding pressure on our hospital systems and threatening the lives of seniors, essential workers and vulnerable Californians. Travel increases the risk of spreading COVID-19, and we must all collectively increase our efforts at this time to keep the virus at bay and save lives.”

Residents of those three states are also be asked to limit their interactions to their immediate household.

“COVID-19 does not stop at state lines. As hospitals across the West are stretched to capacity, we must take steps to ensure travelers are not bringing this disease home with them,” said Oregon Governor Kate Brown. “If you do not need to travel, you shouldn’t. This will be hard, especially with Thanksgiving around the corner. But the best way to keep your family safe is to stay close to home.”

“COVID cases have doubled in Washington over the past two weeks. This puts our state in as dangerous a position today as we were in March,” said Washington Governor Jay Inslee. “Limiting and reducing travel is one way to reduce the further spread of the disease. I am happy to partner with California and Oregon in this effort to help protect lives up and down the West Coast.”