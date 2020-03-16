Caesars Entertainment: Some attractions, amenities will remain open

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Caesars Entertainment is closing “several outlets” through April 9, however, some attractions and amenities will remain open. The closures were attributed to impacted business operations.

The company also announced it will adjust hours of operation for open activities, including the High Roller and Eiffel Tower Experience.

Caesars noted outlets still operating include casino floors and some restaurants, bars, pools and retail businesses.

“For those open outlets, we are following the recommendations from public health officials by limiting capacity and providing social distancing of guests in restaurants, bars and gaming floors,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

Buffet operations were suspended company wide as coronavirus concerns mount. The Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace is temporarily closed for a planned, multi-week renovation.

