Broncos’ Miller says he’s now negative for virus

DENVER (AP) — Denver Broncos star linebacker Von Miller says he tested negative for the coronavirus two weeks after announcing he had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Miller tweeted that he got his results Thursday.

Miller went public with his diagnosis on April 16. He said he wanted to show that the virus could affect anybody, even someone such as a young, world-class athlete in tip-top shape.

Miller, who has asthma, was under the care of Broncos team doctors and quarantined at his Denver area home over the last two weeks.