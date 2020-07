NEW ORLEANS, LA – MAY 31: Herman Cain, former chairman and chief executive officer of Godfather’s Pizza, speaks during the final day of the 2014 Republican Leadership Conference on May 31, 2014 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Leaders of the Republican Party spoke at the 2014 Republican Leadership Conference which hosted 1,500 delegates from across the country. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former 2012 Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain is currently receiving treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital in Atlanta.

According to a statement released on Cain’s Twitter page, he was informed on Monday that he tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalized in Atlanta on Wednesday after developing serious symptoms.

We are sorry to announce that Herman Cain has tested positive for COVID-19, and is currently receiving treatment in an Atlanta-area hospital.



Please keep him, and all who are battling this virus, in your prayers.



Our full statement appears below. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/lDRW7Rla4e — Herman Cain (@THEHermanCain) July 2, 2020

The Tweeted statement, says that Cain is resting comfortably in the hospital and did not require a respirator.