Boyd Gaming temporarily closes casinos in the Midwest

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas-based company Boyd Gaming has announced the temporary closure of four properties across the Midwest. Properties in Illinois, Indiana and Ohio will be impacted.

The properties include: Belterra Casino Resort and Blue Chip Casino Hotel and Spa in Indiana; Belterra Park in Ohio; and Par-A-Dice Casino Hotel in Illinois. The company cited the states’ efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Each of the properties will be closed by midday on Monday, and they will remain closed for about two weeks at the least. Then, Boyd Gaming will reassess the situations.

There have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at any Boyd Gaming Property.

So far, there have been no announcements of temporary closures in Nevada.