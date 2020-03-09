Attorney General warns retailers against coronavirus price gouging

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Last week, Governor Sisolak warned insurers against price gouging related to coronavirus. Now, Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford is issuing a warning to retailers about the same practice.

The Attorney General’s office has added a link to their website for consumers to file complaints for this type of fraud. You can find that by CLICKING HERE.

We are cautioning all Nevadans to be aware of unusually high prices for consumer goods like hand sanitizer and protective masks due to #COVD19.



If you see price gouging in Nevada please call our Nevada AG Office at 775-684-1100, or report online at https://t.co/CwrmeYsAx2. — Aaron D. Ford (@AaronDFordNV) March 8, 2020

Some items Attorney General Ford’s office is asking you to be on the lookout for are goods like hand sanitizer and protective masks. Aside from reporting price gouging at the link above, you can also call it in at (775) 684-1100.