Breaking News
Metro investigating crash involving child pedestrian in central Las Vegas
Live Now
Super Tuesday Democratic primaries and results

Atmosphere 2020 canceled in Las Vegas over coronavirus concerns

coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Another convention has canceled its in-person event in favor of digital platforms due to coronavirus concerns. Aruba’s Atmosphere 2020 Las Vegas event was slated for March 22-27 at Caesars Forum.

“The health and safety of our team members, customers, partners and our communities is our top priority and responsibility as a company as we continue to monitor the potential impacts of COVID-19 (coronavirus),” an online statement from the Hewlett Packard Enterprise company reads.

Aruba says it will deliver “our favorite event of the year” through video, streaming and small local events. The convention keynotes will be broadcasted at their scheduled time on March 24 with a virtual breakout session offering.

The event focuses a wide variety of topics in the technology field, software, security and more.

If you are a ticket holder, Aruba asks you to keep an eye on your email as they will be reaching out directly about event options.

For more information, go to the event website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories