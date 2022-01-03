At-home COVID tests kits sellout at pharmacies in Las Vegas amid high demand

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – As Covid-19 cases continue to surge and the Omicron variant spreads, the rush to get tested is driving demand demands of at-home test kits and even outpacing the supply in local pharmacies.

The long lines at test sites and empty shelves at stores, particularly at the at-home tests kits areas, have brought back scenes seen only during the height of the pandemic. For stores, keeping the at-home kits in stock has been a challenge; many posting notices that they are “sold out.”

CVS Branch in Las Vegas (KLAS), At-home Covid test shortage

Currently, finding a take-home test in the valley is hit or miss. The tests are a high-ticket item because they are practical and give rapid results to patients. In less than 15 minutes, the person will know if they are infected with COVID or not. These results are vital for many, especially those that might have spent the New Year’s weekend in large crowds and are now trying to get back to work or school.

“The government really needs to step it up and make sure we have access to all testing because how are you going to know what you got unless you get a test,” said Kimberly Joy, who was visiting from California for the holidays.

If you have some time to spare, perhaps don’t go for the at-home tests. Regular PCR tests sites are still open but also in high demand. The Southern Nevada Health District test site’s website still showed available appointments on Monday morning, but these were filling up fast.