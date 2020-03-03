Adobe cancels Las Vegas summit due to coronavirus concerns

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Adobe has canceled its massive Las Vegas Adobe Summit due to coronavirus concerns. Anil Chakravarthy, Adobe executive vice president and general manager digital experience business unit, said the event will instead be hosted online.

The health and safety of our community is our top priority. After careful consideration, we’ve made the difficult but important decision to host this year’s #AdobeSummit and #MagentoImagine as online-only experiences. https://t.co/wQQVpAo0dy — Adobe Summit (@AdobeSummit) March 2, 2020

The summit was slated to take place from March 29 to April 2 at The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority estimated a total of 22,000 guests would have attended.

“Over the past few weeks, we have been closely monitoring and evaluating the situation around COVID-19 to ensure we are taking the necessary measures to protect the health and wellbeing of Adobe Summit attendees,” said Chakravarthy in a message posted online. “As a result, we have made the difficult but important decision to make Adobe Summit 2020 an online event his year and cancel the live event in Las Vegas.”

The event covers a wide variety of topics, including product innovations, and draws global Adobe customers, partners and employees every year.

