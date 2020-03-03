2020 ConExpo-Con/Agg to go on as planned despite coronavirus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A number of conventions set to take place in Las Vegas are making changes over coronavirus concerns. Several events have been postponed or canceled due to the virus, including the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit and Adobe Summit.

Next week, more than 130,000 people will attend 2020 ConExpo-Con/Agg, and 8 News Now learned how coronavirus is impacting that event.

People from all over the world travel to Vegas for several reasons, from vacations to conventions. But while most are not too concerned about getting the virus, it is still on their minds.

“The health and safety for everyone coming is top of mind for us,” said Dana Wuesthoff, ConExpo show director.

From cranes to forklifts, setup for the construction show is easy to spot around the Strip. The five-day show only happens every three years.

As of now, it is set to go on as planned, starting March 10, but a few vendors canceled.

“We have had some Chinese exhibitors with no US operations that have canceled due to the travel ban,” Wuesthoff revealed.

They are still expecting a packed show and are filling the vacant spots with vendors who were on a waitlist. Wuesthoff said as the coronavirus is a worry for some, they are set to take precautions.

“We are going to be increasing the hand sanitizer stations throughout the show campus that is at the Las Vegas Convention Center and the festival grounds.”

The LVCVA will be stepping up cleaning efforts inside, and they will be increasing air circulation. Wuesthoff said they are also promoting less physical contact.

“We recently had put out some information on an encouraged no handshake policy.”

ConExpo is updating exhibitors and attendees on coronavirus on their website.

Wuesthoff said as of now, the show will go on.