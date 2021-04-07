Skip to content
Coping during Covid-19
I-Team: Woman made 2 girls work as prostitutes, lived off earnings, police say
Video
I-Team: Substitute teacher offered officer posing as underage girl $100 for sex, documents say
Video
I-Team: ‘I’m done with politics,’ accused Capitol rioter arrested in Las Vegas tells judge; prosecutors say he tried to sell story
Video
The ‘Sheriff Whisperer’: Longtime Metro communications director retires, leaves lasting impact on department
Video
I-Team: Suspect yelled ‘I am God’ in video documenting shooting spree
Video
I-Team: Mother sues midwives after baby dies during home birth
Video
Classified base is home to many government secrets
Video
Las Vegas homeowners offload homes to take advantage of red hot housing market
Video
Las Vegas student achieves perfect scores on SAT and ACT
Video
Charges of explosives, credit card fraud follow routine Las Vegas traffic stop
Video
NEW: Nevada’s test positivity rate rises for 3rd consecutive day, remains under recommended 5% WHO goal
Nye County votes 5-0 to nix masks and reopen at 100% capacity on May 1