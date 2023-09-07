Rules:

The 8th caller during 1 show of Las Vegas Now at 3pm between the dates of Friday, September 8th, 2023, and Tuesday, September 12th, 2023, will win a pair of tickets to Sam Hunt at the Aquarius Casino Resort in Laughlin on Saturday, September 23rd, 2023. The prize also includes a 1-night stay at the Aquarius Casino Resort and a $100 dining credit. Prize may be used only for the date(s) specified. Not redeemable for cash, not transferable, may not be combined with another offer. Winner may not substitute prize components. You and your guest must be 21 years of age or older. No exceptions. Prize excludes airfare/transportation to/from Las Vegas, Nevada. Prizing has no monetary value and cannot be redeemed for cash. Prizing and tickets are non-transferable and cannot be replaced for any other event date or any other event under any circumstances. Aquarius Casino Resort management reserves all rights to discontinue or change this offer without notice. If the winner fails to redeem by Thursday, September 21, 2023, at 12PM PST, the prize will be forfeited. Prize pack value is $400. The winner must fill out an Affidavit of Eligibility/Waiver of Liability and Release Form at the KLAS/8 News Now Studios to receive their tickets.