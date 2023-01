Rules:

A family 4-pack to see Paw Patrol Live at Orleans Arena in February will be awarded to caller No. 8 during 8 News Now at 4 p.m., each day from Monday. Feb. 6, to Friday, Feb. 10. Winners must be 21 years of age or older. Tickets are subject to availability. Blackout dates may apply. The tickets have no cash value. Tickets cannot be resold and cannot be combined with another offer. Ticket value is $60. The winner must use all tickets in a single visit.