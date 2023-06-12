Rules-

The 8th caller during Las Vegas Now at 3pm on Monday, June 12, 2023, will win a pair of tickets to The Palm’s Ocean Prime Grand Opening Charity Event on June 15, 2023. Prize may be used only for the date(s) specified. Not redeemable for cash, not transferable, may not be combined with another offer. Winner may not substitute prize components. Prize pack value is $500 for a pair of tickets. The winner must fill out an Affidavit of Eligibility/Waiver of Liability and Release Form at the KLAS/8 News Now Studios to receive their tickets.