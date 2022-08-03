Rules



Must be 21 years of age or older. Prize may be used only for the date(s) specified. Hotel quest room accommodations for winner and guest, double occupancy, two days and one night based on availability. Not redeemable for cash, not transferable, may not be combined with another offer. Winner must use all prize components in a single visit. Winner may not substitute prize components. In the unlikely event that one or more of the prize components is not available for any reason, AEG Presents reserves the right to substitute a Las Vegas experience of equal or greater value at its sole discretion. In the unlikely event that the artist does not perform during the scheduled trip, for any reason, AEG Presents may substitute a Las Vegas resort experience of equal or greater value at its sole discretion. AEG Presents is not responsible for ground transportation. Gratuities are not included. Hotel guest must present a major credit card at check-in to guarantee hotel charges not included in this prize. Prize Value is $300.