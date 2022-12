Rules:

Call in to win during Las Vegas Now on Monday, December 12, 2022. Caller 8 will win (1) Audio Technica AT-LP60XTBT Turntable valued at $219.00 and (1) Vinyl Copy of Joss Stone’s Merry Christmas Album valued at $29.99.The winner must watch Las Vegas Now at 3pm on Monday, December 12, 2022, to win. Winners will pick up their prize at the KLAS – 8 News Now studios. The prize has no cash value.