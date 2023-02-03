Rules:

A family 4-pack to see Disney’s Frozen at the Smith Center in March of 2023 will be awarded to caller number 8 during 8 News Now at 4pm, each day from Monday February 6th to Friday February 10th, 2023. Winners must be 18 years of age or older. Tickets are subject to availability. Blackout dates may apply. The tickets have no cash value. Tickets cannot be resold and cannot be combined with another offer. Family 4-pack ticket value is $488. The winner must use all tickets in a single visit.

Disney on Broadway performances are recommended for a general audience. As an advisory to adults who might bring young people, Disney recommends its productions for ages 6 and up. Please note that The Smith Center policies are no babes in arms and patrons aged 16 or older may attend the performance without an accompanying adult with their parent’s or guardian’s permission. All guests entering the theater, regardless of age, must have a ticket.

The winners will receive their tickets electronically through The Smith Center’s mobile wallet. If they do not have an account, they will need to set one up. The Smith Center will transfer the tickets to the email address associated with the mobile wallet of the winner.