Rules for “Enchant”



A family 4-pack of tickets to “Enchant” from November 19th through January 1, 2023, at The Las Vegas Ballpark and Resorts World will be awarded to the 8th caller during 8 News Now at 4pm each day from Monday, December 12, 2022, through Friday, December 16, 2022. Winners must watch 8 News Now at 4pm each day between December 12, 2022, through December 16, 2022, to wait for the prompt to call in and be the 8th caller. Winners must be 21 years of age or older. Winners will pick up their tickets at the KLAS – 8 News Now studios. The tickets have no cash value. Tickets cannot be resold and cannot be combined with another offer. Ticket value is $99 for a family 4-pack. The winner must use all tickets in a single visit.