Rules:

4 tickets to see Donny Osmond at Harrah’s Las Vegas will be awarded to caller Number 8 during the KLAS-TV 6am and 3pm newscasts, each day from October 3 to 7, 2022. Winners must be 21 years of age or older. The prize also includes 4 tickets to Donny’s Pre-Show VIP Experience. Ticket certificate expires on May 27, 2023. Tickets are subject to availability. Blackout dates may apply. To book the prize, Caesars should be contacted at least one week prior to the show you would like to attend. The certificate has no cash value. Tickets cannot be resold, and cannot be combined with another offer. Winner must use all tickets in a single visit. In the unlikely event that the prize is not available for any reason, Caesars reserves the right to substitute a Las Vegas experience of equal or greater value at its sole discretion. The Friday, October 7, 6am winner will also receive a $250 dining credit to Ruth’s Chris Steak House at Harrah’s Las Vegas. This dining credit must also be used by May 27, 2023.