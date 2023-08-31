Rules-

The 8th caller during 1 show of Las Vegas Now at 3pm between the dates of Thursday, August 31st 2023 and Wednesday, September 6th 2023, will win a pair of tickets to Bill Maher at the MGM Grand on Saturday, September 16th 2023. Prize also includes a 1 night stay at the MGM Grand and a $200 food and beverage credit from the MGM Grand. Prize may be used only for the date(s) specified. Not redeemable for cash, not transferable, may not be combined with another offer. Winner may not substitute prize components. You and your guest must be 21 years of age or older. No exceptions. Prize excludes airfare/transportation to/from Las Vegas, Nevada. Prizing has no monetary value and cannot be redeemed for cash. Prizing and tickets are non-transferable and cannot be replaced for any other event date or any other event under any circumstances. MGM Grand management reserves all rights to discontinue or change this offer without notice. If winner fails to redeem by September 12, 2023, at 4PM PST, prize will be forfeited. Prize pack value is $500 for a pair of tickets. The winner must fill out an Affidavit of Eligibility/Waiver of Liability and Release Form at the KLAS/8 News Now Studios to receive their tickets.