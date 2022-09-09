Watch, Listen and Win with 8NN and iHeart Radio
Watch Good Day Las Vegas each day from 9/12 to 9/16 from 4-7am.
The Good Day team will give out a key word each day during that time.
Then listen to MoJoe from 12 to 2 pm the same day on 95.5 The Bull and wait to call in with the keyword.
Winners will win 2 tickets to the Daytime Stage at the iHeart Radio Music Festival and be entered into the Grand Prize of 2 tickets to both Friday and Saturday night at the iHeart Radio Music Festival.
All prizes to be distributed by iHeart Radio Media.
Event Info:
iHeartRadio Music Festival 2022
- Event Dates: Friday, September 23 and Saturday, September 24
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
- Main Event Doors: 6:30pmPT / Show at 7:30pmPT
- Ticket On Sale NOW via AXS.com
- Confirmed Billing Order
OVERALL
Avril Lavigne
Black Eyes Peas
Diplo
Halsey
Lionel Richie
LL COOL J ft. DJ Z-Trip
Luke Combs
Marcus Mumford
Maren Morris
Megan Thee Stallion
Morgan Wallen
Nicki Minaj
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo
Sam Smith
The Black Keys
The Daytime Stage @ the iHeartRadio Music Festival
- Event Date: Saturday, September 24
- Venue: AREA15 in Las Vegas
- Event Gates Open: 10amPT / Stage starts at 11amPT
- Tickets on sale now via AXS.com
- Confirmed Talent Billing Order
- Avril Lavigne
- Maggie Rogers
- 5 Seconds of Summer
- Big Time Rush
- Girl in Red
- Lauv
- Chlöe
- Carly Pearce
- Willow
- Chase Rice
- Latto
- Ryan Hurd
- GAYLE
- Lauren Spencer-Smith