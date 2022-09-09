Watch, Listen and Win with 8NN and iHeart Radio
Watch Good Day Las Vegas each day from 9/12 to 9/16 from 4-7am.
The Good Day team will give out a key word each day during that time.
Then listen to MoJoe from 12 to 2 pm the same day on 95.5 The Bull and wait to call in with the keyword.
Winners will win 2 tickets to the Daytime Stage at the iHeart Radio Music Festival and be entered into the Grand Prize of 2 tickets to both Friday and Saturday night at the iHeart Radio Music Festival. 
All prizes to be distributed by iHeart Radio Media. 

Event Info:

iHeartRadio Music Festival 2022

  • Event Dates: Friday, September 23 and Saturday, September 24
  • Venue: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
  • Main Event Doors: 6:30pmPT / Show at 7:30pmPT
  • Ticket On Sale NOW via AXS.com
  • Confirmed Billing Order

OVERALL
Avril Lavigne
Black Eyes Peas
Diplo
Halsey
Lionel Richie
LL COOL J ft. DJ Z-Trip
Luke Combs
Marcus Mumford
Maren Morris
Megan Thee Stallion
Morgan Wallen
Nicki Minaj
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo
Sam Smith
The Black Keys

The Daytime Stage @ the iHeartRadio Music Festival

  • Event Date: Saturday, September 24
  • Venue: AREA15 in Las Vegas
  • Event Gates Open: 10amPT / Stage starts at 11amPT
  • Tickets on sale now via AXS.com
  • Confirmed Talent Billing Order
    • Avril Lavigne
    • Maggie Rogers
    • 5 Seconds of Summer
    • Big Time Rush
    • Girl in Red
    • Lauv
    • Chlöe
    • Carly Pearce
    • Willow
    • Chase Rice
    • Latto
    • Ryan Hurd
    • GAYLE
    • Lauren Spencer-Smith