Watch, Call and Win Tickets to PBR at T-Mobile Arena November 4-6, 2022.



2 tickets to the PBR at T-Mobile Arena November 4-6, 2022, will be awarded to the 1st caller with the correct keyword of the day during 8 News Now at 4pm each day from October 24th to October 28th, 2022. Winners must watch Las Vegas Now at 3pm each day between October 24th through October 28th to obtain the keyword. Winners must be 21 years of age or older. The tickets are specifically for dates between November 4th through November 6th, 2022, and pre-determined by the PBR. Tickets are subject to availability. Blackout dates do not apply. Winners will pick up their seated tickets at the KLAS 8 News Now studios before November 4th, 2022. The tickets have no cash value. Tickets cannot be resold and cannot be combined with another offer. Ticket value is $60. The winner must use all tickets in a single visit.