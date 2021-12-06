12 Days of Giveaways with PGA Tour Superstore

Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local News
I-Team
National News
Vegas NYE
Politics
Entertainment
Coronavirus
Cyber Safe Parents
Mystery Wire
Border Report
BestReviews
In Your Business
Top Stories
Man who distributed more than 600 child pornography images gets 11 years in prison
Top Stories
FBI still seeking suspect in multi-million dollar fraud scheme
Fatal crash at Tropicana, Polaris
NEW: COVID-19 test positivity rate climbs, more patients on ventilators
Gallery
Woman arrested in incident that injured 4 juveniles who were’clipped’ by car
En Español
Weather
Las Vegas Weather
Map Center
Forecast
Top Stories
BIG-TIME CHANGES coming to Las Vegas weather!
Video
Top Stories
Blizzard warning issued in Hawaii
Top Stories
Our last mild weekend for a while
Video
Clouds kept temps from reach 70 today. Here’s Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, December 2nd
Video
High clouds change up our skies
Video
A dry & warm start to December
Video
Sports
Sports
Raiders
Raiders Scoreboard
Golden Knights
Silver Knights
Aces
Aviators
The Big Game
Combat Sports
Lights FC
Motorsports Vegas
West Coast Sports
UNLV Sports
Prep Sports
Game On! Vegas
Podcasts
Sports Betting
Top Stories
Knights G Robin Lehner to skip Olympics, cites health reasons
Dadonov, Pacioretty, Roy lift Knights over Flames, 3-2
Wisconsin to face Arizona State in 2021 SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
Raiders’ comeback falls short, lose to Washington 17-15
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Law Vegas Now
TailG8 Treats
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
Top Stories
Predictions for the real estate market in 2022 with Las Vegas Real Estate Now
Video
Top Stories
A Christmas Fantasy Parade
Video
Top Stories
Cano Health continues to expand in the Las Vegas area to better serve the community
Video
Graze Kitchen featured on TailG8 Treats sponsored by Sysco
Video
Disneyland Plaza Point Holiday Shop
Video
Lawry’s Carolers
Video
Community
Call 8 Phone Bank sponsored by Alignment Health Plan
GR8 Holiday Food Drive 2021
JOB BOARD
GR8 Toy Drive 2021
Your Health – sponsored by P3 Health Partners
8 Points of Community Pride
Hospice Heroes
Remarkable Women
Buddy Check
Stay Well
Pledge
What’s Cool at School
Mornings with Metro
Calendar
Contests
12 Days of Giveaways with PGA Tour Superstore
Remarkable Women Nomination Form
Pro Football Challenge
Top Stories
12 Days of Giveaways with PGA Tour Superstore
Top Stories
Remarkable Women Nomination Form 2021
Top Stories
Kristin Chenoweth performance giveaway
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
8 News Now Digital Solutions
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Breaking News Sign Up
Regional News Partners
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
12 Days of Giveaways with PGA Tour Superstore
Contests
Posted:
Dec 6, 2021 / 11:47 AM PST
/
Updated:
Dec 6, 2021 / 11:53 AM PST
CONTESTS
Don't Miss
I-Team: A year and one guilty plea later, Republicans remain quiet on false allegations of voter fraud
Video
I-Team: Tony Hsieh’s massive wealth includes house, land, hundreds of millions in cash
Video
I-Team: ‘We’re here to uncover the facts:’ Nevada Athletic Commission to investigate UNLV fraternity boxing death
Video
I-Team sources: Metro police investigating room attendant's death at Bally's
Video
EXCLUSIVE: Woman suing former rehab CEO speaks in sit-down interview with I-Team
Video
I-Team: Pain med prescriptions did not cause opioid epidemic, courts rule
Video
I-Team: Tony Hsieh’s former assistant asks court for $130M+, says late entrepreneur named cousin as power of attorney
Video
Trending Stories
NEW: COVID-19 test positivity rate climbs, more patients on ventilators
Gallery
Woman arrested in incident that injured 4 juveniles who were’clipped’ by car
BIG-TIME CHANGES coming to Las Vegas weather!
Video
Vaccine mandates on hold: Courts put a stop to sweeping requirements — for now
Fatal crash at Tropicana, Polaris